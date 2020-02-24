Online grievance redressal prove a boon for people

Kolkata: Lakhs of people have been benefitted with the introduction of the online portal-based system to redress the grievances submitted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The new mechanism of addressing the grievances lodged with the Chief Minister has been in place for the past few months, under which a grievance has to be addressed within the stipulated time of seven days.

The most interesting part of the mechanism is that the concerned officials get SMS alert on their mobile phones if a grievance, which they are supposed to address, does not get resolved within seven days.

At the same time, the online mechanism has ensured better management that is helping in fast execution of the task, said a senior official of the state government.

Grievances are put forward through various channels. One can send a mail to wbcmro@gmail.com, while many prefer to submit the same at the Chief Minister's Office and also at her residence at Kalighat.

Once received, the details of a grievance are sent to concerned officers. There are 105 senior officials of the state administration who receive the details of the grievances. At the same time, it also gets sent to over 1,000 of their subordinates.

The officials who receive the details and alerts include top brass of the state administration, superintendents of police, commissioners of different police commissionerates, chief medical officer health (CMOH), additional district magistrates, sub-divisional officers and sub-divisional police officers, as well as officials from the block level of a district.

Citing an example, an official explained that if a grievance is related to the health sector then the additional chief secretary of the department gets the details of the grievance and subsequently the CMOH of the area will also receive the same. In case the grievance is not addressed within seven days after receiving its details, then they will be receiving an SMS alert that the task has not been executed.

The portal-based system has also helped in building up confidence among people who put forward their grievances, as they also receive an SMS alerting that their issue has been taken into consideration.