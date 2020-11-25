Online document verification of 2014's TET qualifiers starts

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has undertaken a significant stride in recruitment of TET qualified teachers by inviting online applications for verification of testimonials from the candidates who have qualified the 2014 TET examinations.



The notification by WBBPE comes within a few days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement that the state government will soon initiate the teacher recruitment process to fill a total of 16,500 vacancies of TET-qualified teachers.

The portal for online application will open on the website www.wbbpe.org from Wednesday (November 25) and will continue till December 1. The Board has also uploaded the guidelines of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) in connection with recruitment of TET qualified teachers for the benefit of the candidates.

The process of logging into the portal for making online applications for verification of testimonials has been mentioned in the notification that WBBPE has uploaded in its website.

According to sources, these 16,500 vacancies of teachers will be filled from 20,000 candidates who have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams. The state cabinet has already approved the matter.