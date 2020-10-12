Online classes for dental students

Kolkata: An online educational platform named "Rapid Revision Classes" has been arranged by the Bengal chapter of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) where a single subject is taught each day based on the professional curriculum of BDS examination.



The sessions have been made even more interesting by improvising an online live interactive medium with the students where they can post their queries and the answers would be given by eminent speakers thereafter. The classes have been extended for a span of 35 days with each session consisting of an average of 2 hours respectively. The viewers section consists of undergraduate students from all over the nation who receive the lectures from approximately 50 best faculties of different colleges.

Dr. Raju Biswas, secretary, state branch of IDA said: "In response to the plethora of requests coming from the students, IDA has come up to organise such an interactive platform. The students are highly delighted and enlightened by these classes and they keep on posting

various queries. It's a part of our dream project where we can assist the students in achieving a complete grip on the subjects especially when classes couldn't be

held due to the ongoing covid crisis. We hope to organise more such programs in

future as these requests keep piling on."