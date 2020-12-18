Online classes begin for students of Kanyashree University

Kolkata: The Kanyashree University at Krishnanagar in Nadia district started full-fledged online classes through subject teachers on Thursday. The introductory induction programme for students was conducted online by the University Vice-Chancellor Mita Banerjee in the presence of subject teachers on Wednesday.



"We have four subjects at post graduate level- English, Bengali, History and Education and 250 students have taken admission. Majority of the students have joined online classes and they are very excited about getting the opportunity to pursue higher studies close to their respective residences," said Banerjee. There are 17 guest lecturers, who will hold online classes. When physical classes will resume, students will attend classes at Krishnanagar Women's College.

The administrative office of the University has come up at Krishnanagar Government college building. In February last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation of the varsity. The University building is being constructed on the land belonging to Krishnanagar Government College. The online application process for admission in the University had started on November 3.