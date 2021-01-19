Online banking fraud: Cops urge all not to open unknown links

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has come to know about a new technique of cyber fraud.



Recently a large number of people received SMS where it was written that the mobile services will expire soon. For further inquiry the fraudsters are asking people to call on a number given in the SMS.

Subscribers of several mobile service providers have received such messages in the past few weeks.

Even employees of a mobile service provider who use numbers of a particular series also received such

messages.

According to an official of a mobile service provider, the issue has come to their notice and already they have informed the police about it. He said that if a person calls on the number given in the message, nobody will pick up the

call.

Later the person will receive a call and the fraudster will ask the subscriber to click on a link or download a software in order to proceed further. As soon as people follow their instructions the control of the mobile phone either gets transferred to the miscreants or they ask people to input bank and credit, debit card details using which the accused person withdraws money.

Sources informed that one of the concerned service providers has got in touch with Kolkata Police and also informed Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) along with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to take necessary action in

this regard.

It has also been decided that the mobile service provider authority will assist Kolkata Police to make people aware about such fraud

attempts.

On Sunday Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar informed about it through Twitter.

Police have requested people not to click on any such link and if they find any then they should inform police on the number 8585063104.