Online application for JEE to start this week

KOLKATA: The online application with payment of fees for the state Joint Entrance Examinations 2022 will start from this week.



The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) came out with a notification on Monday stating that online application will be accepted from December 24 and will continue till January 10, 2022 upto 6 pm.

The state Joint Entrance Examinations are going to be held on April 23, 2022 as notified by WBJEEB.

The online correction and downloading revised confirmation page will be held from January 11 to 13. The publication of downloadable admit cards will be tentatively from Monday, April 18 to April 23, Saturday.The Board has also indicated that the tentative examination date is on April 23 which may be changed in extraordinary circumstances.

The last state Joint Entrance examination was held on July17 this year and 92695 candidates had registered. Among them 65170 had appeared which is 71 per cent of those who registered.

Meanwhile, Jadavpur University has notified that it will not hold its convocation in physical mode because of the prevalent COVID situation. Last year also the convocation could not be held because of COVID health protocols.