Online application for admission to UG level to start from July 18

Kolkata: Online application for admission to the undergraduate level in various colleges will begin on July 18.



According to a recent notification issued by the Higher Education department, the process of admission in the undergraduate level must be completed within September 15. The last date of application is August 5 and the merit list will be published on August 16. The classes will begin on September 19.

Application for admission in the post graduate level will start from September 1. The last date of application is August 15 and the merit list will be published on September 20. The entire process of admission must be completed within October 21 and the classes will start from November 1.

According to the guidelines, admission fees have to be deposited by the candidates online and the candidates will not physically appear at the campus during the admission process as everything will be done online. It may be mentioned here that the State education minister Bratya Basu on last Monday announced that centralized college admissions across state run universities will not be implemented this year. Various universities have said that they have not yet come up with a full proof system and therefore it will take 4-5 months. The centralized system of admission is likely to be implemented from the next academic year.

This year, the colleges will conduct their own individual online admission like previous years. State government has laid emphasis on the centralized method of admission in various colleges to bring more transparency in admission.