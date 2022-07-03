Online admission to continue for undergrad, postgrad courses in Bengal
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to continue with the online process of admission to all undergraduate and post graduate courses.
The higher education department, in a notice on Saturday, said that the process had passed off smoothly on its digital portal over the last two years, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
With the necessary infrastructure in place, online admissions would go on, it stated.
It is hereby informed to all concerned that admissions to all Under Graduate (Honours and General) and Post Graduate courses in the State-funded higher education institutions in West Bengal for the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 will be made online, the notice said.
The portal will start accepting applications from July 18, it said.
Merit list for undergraduate courses will be announced by August 16, and for postgraduate courses by October 21. PTI SUS RMS
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shat at party's national...3 July 2022 1:45 PM GMT
SC judge who heard Nupur's plea bats for mandatory regulation of...3 July 2022 12:45 PM GMT
PM Modi calls for 'fulfilment of all' instead of 'appeasement'...3 July 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Amravati chemist murder case: 'Mastermind' gets police custody till...3 July 2022 12:42 PM GMT
Take steps against office-bearers of rifle clubs possessing more than...3 July 2022 12:37 PM GMT