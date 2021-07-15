Online admission process for UG & PG courses to be held in August, Sept

KOLKATA: Online admission for the academic session 2021-22 to all undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) courses will be held soon. The date of the portal for admission to UG and PG courses are August 2 and September 1 respectively.

The department of Higher Education has issued a notification in this regard stating that it has received queries from different varsities and colleges regarding the admission modalities with results of Higher Secondary and its equivalent examinations to be announced shortly.

As per the schedule, August 2 is the date of opening of the online portal for application for UG courses and by August 20 the application process will be completed. The merit list will be published by August 31. Subsequently, the admission process would be completed by September 30. The first semester will start on October 1.

In case of PG courses, the date of opening of the online portal for application is September 1 and the application process will get completed by September 15. The merit list will be published by September 20 and admission will be completed by October 25.

The first semester of PG courses will be held by the last week of October.

Meanwhile, on July 17, about 92,695 candidates will appear for the entrance test of JEE. In every centre, 200 to 250 examinees will sit for the exam. The officials in-charge of the centres have been asked to follow Covid protocols strictly.