Onion prices shoot up to Rs 45/kg

Kolkata: Buyers in the city markets are feeling the pinch with the price of onions shooting up to Rs 45 per kg on Tuesday.



It was only a week back when onion, one of the prime components in chicken and mutton preparations, was priced in the range of Rs 35 to 40 (depending upon the quality).

Onion wholesalers and dealers pointed out a short supply of the tear-jerker crop from Nasik in Maharashtra due to floods as the primary reason behind the price surge.

"The price of onions has shot up due to a decrease in the supply from Maharashtra. Another reason is forward trading," said Uttam Mukherjee, onion merchant at Sealdah's Koley market.

Maharashtra's Nasik supplies onions round the year to West Bengal while other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh export onions to the state three months a year. The onion truck takes four days to reach Bengal from Nasik. Last week, the cost of onion per kg was around Rs 35 to 40.