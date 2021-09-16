ONGC bags PEL to assess presence of oil reserves in Bengal

Kolkata: The Bengal government has given the Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) to the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) for exploration to assess the presence of oil reserves in four different areas in Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas.



This comes when the exploration in one out of three blocks at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas will soon begin. The work would be done in three years. It would lead to an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and the creation of massive job opportunities.

ONGC had urged the state for PEL for the same in Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said: "The state government had given the PEL to ONGC to initiate the necessary work to ensure oil reserves in these four locations as well."

The state government had given land at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas against payment of Re 1 to the ONGC for installation of the production system and allied infrastructure after studies revealed the presence of oil reserves in the area.

The Bengal government had given the land considering it to be a major project for development of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had then said: "The decision has been taken to give 13.49 acres of land to ONGC. They wanted to give us Rs 6.5 crore as salami and around Rs 16 lakh per annum. But we are not taking the same considering it as a major project for the state. Since the state government cannot give the land without taking even at least Re 1, I am taking the responsibility of giving it on behalf of ONGC."