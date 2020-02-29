One youth in cop net for stabbing friend
Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Saturday for stabbing one of his friend following an altercation that took place over charges of bike repairing on Friday in Jadavpur.
According to police, on Friday afternoon around 5:30 pm, the accused youth identified as Priyajit Sarkar gave his friend Russel Mistry his bike for repairing near Bharat Petroleum crossing in Jadavpur. On Friday when Mistry asked Sarkar to pay the bill, an altercation took place between them. Sarkar alleged that Mistry has charged excess deliberately. During the altercation, Sarkar all took out a knife and started stabbing Mistry. Hearing his scream, Mistry's father ran to him. Seeing his friend's father, Sarkar fled. Mistry was rushed to a private nursing home on Elgin Road where he being treated for multiple injuries. Later police recorded Mistry's statement an initiated a case against Sarkar on charges of attempt to murder (307 IPC).
On Saturday cops nabbed Sarkar.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Majerhat Bridge gets safety nod from CRS29 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Life limps back to normal, school to remain shut till March...29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM29 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in...29 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT