One youth in cop net for stabbing friend

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Saturday for stabbing one of his friend following an altercation that took place over charges of bike repairing on Friday in Jadavpur.



According to police, on Friday afternoon around 5:30 pm, the accused youth identified as Priyajit Sarkar gave his friend Russel Mistry his bike for repairing near Bharat Petroleum crossing in Jadavpur. On Friday when Mistry asked Sarkar to pay the bill, an altercation took place between them. Sarkar alleged that Mistry has charged excess deliberately. During the altercation, Sarkar all took out a knife and started stabbing Mistry. Hearing his scream, Mistry's father ran to him. Seeing his friend's father, Sarkar fled. Mistry was rushed to a private nursing home on Elgin Road where he being treated for multiple injuries. Later police recorded Mistry's statement an initiated a case against Sarkar on charges of attempt to murder (307 IPC).

On Saturday cops nabbed Sarkar.