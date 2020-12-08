One Trinamool worker dead, 25 injured in road mishap

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker died and around 25 others were injured after an accident took place at Kotwali area in West Midnapore on Monday afternoon.

The TMC workers were returning to Keshpur from after attending Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's meeting. Near Patanouka area in Kotwali the driver of the pick up van lost control and it toppled. The injured Trinamool Congress workers were rushed to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. Around 25 other Trinamool Congress workers have been admitted there with critical injuries. MLA, Seuli Saha and other local Trinamool Congress leaders went to the hospital and took stock of the situation.