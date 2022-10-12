'One-train-only' system in Metro may lead to lesser footfall in 2 routes'

KOLKATA: Metro authorities are apprehensive that the implementation of the "one-train-only" system is likely to lead to lesser footfalls in the New Garia to Ruby and Joka to Taratala Metro routes as commuters will have to wait for at least half-an-hour if they miss a metro.



In the one-train-only system, a metro will leave the source station and reach the destination, then return on the same line and the process will go on this way.

The New Garia (Kavi Subhash) to Ruby (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) route, which is part of the Kavi Subhash to Airport stretch, will implement one metro service.

According to the General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora, it is likely to be launched during the Kali Puja on October 24. Although, it can only be started after they get the permission from CRS. It has five stations along the 5.4 kilometer stretch. Going by the one train service, the passengers will again have to wait for a longer time.

Both these metro lines are currently undergoing rigorous inspection and metro trial runs to fix glitches and possible technical issues. They will only be made applicable to commercial usage after the inspection by the commissioner of railway safety and the clearance for a commercial run.

On the Joka-Taratala metro line, there are four stations in between including Thakurpukur, Shakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta and Behala Bazar. For now, one train service will start on this line. Going by the speed of the metro, it would ideally take around 18 minutes to cover this distance. This could lead to increased wait time because if a passenger misses one train, they will have to wait twice the time to catch the second train on the same line.