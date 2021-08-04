One-time tax waiver for all vehicles

KOLKATA: The state government will waive off motor vehicles and additional tax for all types of transport vehicles from July 1 to December 12, 2021 as a one-time relief, according to a notification issued by the state Transport department on Wednesday.



As per the notification, the types of vehicles that will be given relief are the public service vehicles, goods carriage, and educational institution buses.

However, the passenger transport vehicles and goods vehicles whose taxes have been deposited upto December 31, 2020 and upto June 30, 2021 will be given the benefit.