One should keep promises, says Mamata in jab at Yediyurappa for 'backtracking' on financial help for those killed in anti-CAA protests

Kolkata: Slamming Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for "backtracking" on his promise of financial compensation to families of those killed during the anti-CAA protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said a delegation from Trinamool Congress' trade union wing would visit the southern state to stand by the victims' families.

Banerjee, who did not take Yediyurappa's name, said when one makes a promise, one should keep it.

"In several BJP-ruled states, protesters have been killed. In Karnataka, the state government backtracked on their promise of financial compensation for the families of those who lost their lives during this movement. If you make a promise, you should keep it. They are liars," Banerjee said, calling it a matter of great shame.

Banerjee, who was addressing meeting before leading a march against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, said: "Trinamool is a poor party but always stands by the people".

She then announced the visit of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress team to Karnataka. "The INTTUC will send a delegation to Karnataka to stand by the families of those who died in firing. We are with humanity, democracy and secularism," she said. In a sudden move, the Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew the

Rs 10 lakh compensation it

had announced to the kin of the two victims killed in the police firing in Mangaluru during the violent December 19 protests.