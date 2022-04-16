One of the pioneers in IVF Dr Baidyanath Chakraborty no more

kolkata: Dr Baidyanath Chakraborty, one of the pioneers in the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment in the country died at a private hospital in the city on Friday morning. He was 94-year-old.



He suffered a cerebral stroke on March 17 following which he was admitted to the hospital. He had also been suffering from pneumonia and many other age related ailments as well. He had been infected with Covid last year.

State Information and Cultural Affairs department issued Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's condolence message where she said that Dr Chakraborty's death is an irreparable loss to medical field and research.

She also said that the Bengal government awarded him with a lifetime achievement award in 2019. She also conveyed her condolences to the family members of Dr Chakraborty.

He had set up 'Institute of Reproductive Medicine' in 1986 through which he helped many childless couples to become parents by the help of IVF.

Around three years ago, he handed over his institution to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Keeping the dearth of engineers in mind, he got himself admitted to BE College, Shibpur.

Later, he thought of becoming a doctor. He applied and got through at both Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Bengal Medical College (as Calcutta Medical College was called). He chose to enrol in the latter in 1947.