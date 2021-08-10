One Nation, One Ration: Food dept trains dealers

KOLKATA: The state Food and Supplies department held an orientation programme with ration dealers' representatives across the state for smooth implementation of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) for the purpose of portability in the distribution of subsidised foodgrains to eligible ration card holders under National Food Security Act (NFSA).



There have been complaints from ration dealers regarding their inability to carry out all transactions through online mode with effect from August 2, according to the direction of the department.

The orientation programme for 30 ration dealers was held at Khadya Bhavan on Monday in strict adherence to the COVID safety protocols.

"A similar programme will be held on Tuesday too. About 60 ration dealers will receive training in these two days. There will be representation from all districts," state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh said.

The dealers have been asked to train other ration dealers in their respective districts.

"If required, we may hold similar training sessions too," Ghosh added.

The sub-divisional controllers of the districts are also attending this training programme in virtual mode.

Meanwhile, Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation has written a letter to Ghosh citing in details the difficulties being faced by dealers in performing transactions through e-pos.