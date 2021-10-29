One more person arrested in double murder case

Kolkata: Sleuths of Kolkata Police arrested one more person from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Friday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a senior executive of a private engineering firm and his driver in the city's Gariahat area, an officer said.

The total number of arrests in the case rose to four, he said.

The prime accused and another associate of his, however, are still absconding.

The accused, who is a Toto (e-rickshaw) driver by profession and is "directly involved in the crime", was picked up from Parulia in Joydebpur in the district at around 3 am on Friday, the officer said.

"He is one of the five persons who were present at the crime spot and took direct part in the crime. He is a Toto driver. We are investigating more into his role in the crime," the officer said.

The accused is a resident of Joydebpur of Darikrishnagar in Parulia Coastal Police Station jurisdiction, he added.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police sleuths conducted a raid in South 24 Parganas district's Parulia and arrested him when he was trying to flee, the officer said, adding that the accused will be produced in the court on Friday.

The bodies of Subir Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at different floors of the ancestral house of the executive in the southern part of the city's Gariahat area on October 17.