One more dies of dengue in city, toll rises to 11 so far this yr

KOLKATA: Sabita Guha (40), a resident of Belgachia died of dengue at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.



The patient was admitted to hospital earlier on the same day. Death certificate issued by the hospital said that the woman died of dengue shock syndrome.

According to sources, around 11 dengue deaths have been reported from Kolkata so far. The death toll in the state so far stands around 28.

Health experts apprehend that the number of total dengue infected patients this year will cross the infected figure recorded by the state in 2019 when over 28,000 cases were detected till October that year. Bengal has so far registered over 24,700 infected cases this year. In 2017, the state had registered around 37,700 dengue cases till October that year. In 2018, the figure was much less and infected cases were restricted to 12,000.

With the cases going up, public health experts have started visiting various hospitals to take stock of the situation. The team members will examine if the hospitals are following the standard protocols laid down by the state health department while treating a dengue patient. A team of health experts on Monday paid a visit to MR Bangur Hospital, Vidyasagar Hospital and Baghajatin Hospital. A senior health official also held a meeting with the superintendents of various medical colleges and hospitals regarding the dengue situation and how to combat the situation.

Health department has already issued directives saying that if fever persists for 3-4 days along with body aches and loose motion, the suspected patient must undergo an Elisa test. If one tests positive, he/she must be admitted to hospital. Dengue tests are a must in case of fever patients as the situation is serious, a senior health official said.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts have been asked to share data related to each dengue patient with Swasthya Bhawan on a daily basis. The district officials have also been asked how many patients are admitted to hospitals and their health conditions. Health department may soon increase the number of beds for dengue patients.

The health experts have pointed out that dengue cases may continue in the state till the middle of December. It will subside only after the temperature drops below a certain level. The current humid weather accompanied by scattered rainfall is an ideal situation for dengue larva to thrive.

The number of dengue patients getting admitted to city's hospitals is on the rise with around 662 fresh cases were detected on Monday across Bengal. State saw around 792 new cases on Sunday. Dengue infection rate in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah is still a cause of concern as the curve is going up.

Around 821 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

State Health department has therefore directed various districts to increase the number of daily Covid tests and also to strengthen surveillance on the treatment of dengue patients.