One more arrest in Visva-Bharati varsity hostel attack

Bolpur (West Bengal): One more person was arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Visva-Bharati University students hostel in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Monday.

Sulobh Karmakar was picked up from Jharkhand's Godda by Birbhum district police on Sunday.

The district police had formed a special team to track Karmakar, who had been evading arrest since the January 15 incident.

The police raided the village after getting a tip off that he was seen there and caught him.

Two students having allegiance to the Left students unions of Visva-Bharati University were allegedly beaten up with sticks, broken wickets and rods last Wednesday.

Two students -- Achintya Bagdi and Sabir Ali - were arrested on Thursday, and remanded to ten days in police custody.

The violence took place almost a week after BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, on a visit to VU to deliver a lecture on the new citizenship law, was confined by CPI-M affiliated Students Federation of India activists for close to six hours inside a locked room of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and other varsity officials were also confined at the Social Work department at Sreeniketan, a little distance away from the main campus at Santiniketan late into January 8 night by the protesting students.

The university, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 has been on the boil over past few weeks over protest against the CAA.

The VU has decided to approach the union human resource development ministry seeking deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force personnel in view of the twin incidents.