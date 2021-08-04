One man, one post: Rathin Ghosh to resign as civic body chairman

KOLKATA: Rathin Ghosh, state Food minister, will resign from the post of chairman of the Board of administrators of Madhyamgram municipality in view of Trinamool Congress' one man-one post policy.



It was learnt that Ghosh will tender his resignation on August 5. He said this would not affect the work of the municipality. However, the name of his successor has not yet been announced.

After coming to power for the third consecutive time Trinamool Congress chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, introduced the one man-one post policy.

It was felt that this would help to run the party in a better way. Earlier, many leaders had held more than one post.

Ghosh is the first person who has been asked by the party to resign due to the policy.

Many district presidents of the party are holding more than one post and once names of the new district presidents will be announced, they will be dropped.

Ghosh, a three-time MLA of the party, was made the chairman of Madhyamgram municipality.

During his tenure many important work had been carried out which included construction of the under pass at Madhyamgram intersection to ease traffic congestion, up gradation of the municipality hospital and improvement of street lights, among others.