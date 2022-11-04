One killed in a road accident in New Town

Kolkata: A 22-year-old youth died and another youth suffered injuries in a tragic car crash at the Kadampukur crossing in New Town early on Thursday



morning.

Around 5:30 am on Thursday a light goods vehicle was moving towards Eco Space from Akansha more when a hatchback car driven the deceased youth Jatin Dinesh Rungta (22) rammed

behind it.

Due to the impact of the crash the front portion of the car was badly damaged.

A few local people who witnessed the accident told the cops that Rungta was driving at an excessive speed which is suspected around 100 kilometre per hour and hit the moving goods vehicle.

Police have registered an unnatural death case.