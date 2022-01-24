One killed & 6 hurt after car rams into 2 stalls, driver held

Kolkata: A 50-year-old man was killed and six other people were injured after they were run over by a sedan that rammed into two roadside stalls on Saturday night.



The driver of the sedan, identified as Rahul Banrejee of Lake Gardens area, has been arrested.

He was produced before the Alipore court on Sunday and had been remanded to police custody till January 29.

Around 10:15 pm on Saturday night, Banerjee was driving his sedan with two of his friends seated inside the car.

Near Sulekha crossing in Jadavpur on Raj S. C. Mallick road, he lost control and the sedan went through a tea and fast food stall. The deceased, identified as Thomas Samir Karmakar (50), who was standing on the footpath, was also hit. After he was run over, six more people were hit by Banerjee's sedan.

After the incident, Banerjee tried to flee from the spot but failed to do so. He was detained by the local people and later handed over to the police.

During his breath analyzer test, cops found Banerjee was driving his car in a

drunken condition. Alcohol level in his blood was above the permissible limit. Later, cops arrested him and seized the car.

Meanwhile, Karmakar was rushed to Baghajatin State General hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Among the six other injured people, four including a 13-year-old girl were admitted to a private hospital in Baghajatin area.

A 45-year-old man was admitted to another private hospital in Jadavpur. Another injured man was admitted to the SSKM hospital. Among the injured persons, a youth is still critical.

After an hour of the accident near Sulekha crossing, a car fitted with a blue beacon rammed into four roadside tea stalls on Gariahat road near Golpark crossing. The incident took place around 11:15 pm.

Traffic cops rushed to the spot and detained the driver. Later, the driver was handed over to the police.In another incident, a 60 year-old-woman was killed after a SUV hit her. A woman identified as Varsha Dugar was driving the car dangerously along the Sarat Abasan road.

Near Baisakhi, she first hit a scooter and then hit the woman, identified as Gita Shaw. After that, the car ran over the road divider and came to a halt. Police arrested Dugar. The scooter rider has been admitted to a private hospital.