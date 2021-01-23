One journalist dead, another injured in road mishap

Kolkata: A journalist of a vernacular channel died in a tragic road accident while another journalist of another Bengali news channel suffered major injuries early on Friday morning on Prince Anwar Shah road.



The deceased youth identified as Soham Mallick (29) of Kasba and the injured youth identified as Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh of Naktala were riding a motorcycle to their home on Friday around 4:15 am.

On Thursday night Mallick had come to stay at Ghosh's house. Around 11 pm, they went to meet a professor of Jadavpur University. Ghosh before falling unconscious told the cops that while they were returning to his home at Naktala along the Prince Anwar Shah road, Mallick failed to concentrate on the road due to the headlight of a car coming from the

opposite direction.

Near the Prince Gulam Mohammad Shah road crossing, Mallick lost control over the motorcycle. It skidded off the main carriageway and hit a roadside tree. As a result both of them fell down on the road.

A few food delivery persons heard the sound of the accident and went to the spot. They rushed the duo to the SSKM hospital where Mallick was declared brought dead.

Ghosh was later shifted to a private hospital in Mallick Bazar where he is undergoing treatment.

Hospital sources informed that his condition is stable and as of now no major surgery is necessary.