One injured after falling from giant wheel; three arrested
kolkata: A woman suffered injuries after she fell from a giant wheel at a fair, which was underway at the Ramlila Maidan in Entally on Sunday night.
The woman, identified as Priyanka Shaw of Ananda Palit road area in Entally, was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
According to sources, Shaw and a few others had been to the fair organised on occasion of Ratha Yatra.
There she was enjoying on the giant wheel sometime around 8:45 pm. After a few rounds, suddenly Shaw fell down from the running wheel and suffered injury on her head.
While a few people were trying to comfort her, someone informed the Entally police station about the incident. Within a few minutes, cops arrived at the spot and rushed Shaw to the hospital where she was admitted.
Later, police stopped the giant wheel from operating further and detained a few people.
Later on Sunday night, a case was registered against three people, including two organisers of the fair and the giant wheel operator following which they were arrested on charges of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent conduct with respect to machinery, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and common intention. However, cops are waiting for Shaw to get stable as only she can tell what exactly happened. As of now, the joyride has been shut down for an indefinite period.
A mechanical test of the joyride may be done soon to ascertain whether the giant wheel was faulty or not.
