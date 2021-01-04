One held with 90 gun bullets, allegedly manufactured at Pune ordinance factory

Kolkata: The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department nabbed a man identified as Sheikh Mohhamad Istique of Fiarce Lane in Bowbazar with 90 bullets. He was intercepted near the crossing of Dino Mistry Bagan and Paharpur Road under jurisdiction of Garden Reach police station. While searching his backpack, cops found the 8mm bullets.



It was also found that the letters 'KF' were inscribed on the bullets. This indicates that the bullets have been manufactured at the Khadki Ordnance factory in Pune. The accused is being interrogated to find out from where he procured the bullets.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (9 STF) of Kolkata Police seized heroin and yaba tablets worth around Rs 21 crore and nabbed two drug peddlers from Duttabagan near Belgachhia on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip off, police were keeping strict vigil in and around Milk Colony of Duttabagan under jurisdiction of Ultadanga police station. Around 7:40 pm, cops spotted a truck bearing registration number of Assam.

Police promptly surrounded the truck and detained two persons who were taking rest inside the cabin. The duo was found to be Assam-based drug peddlers. The cops found heroin weighing about 2 kg and more than 2 lakh amphetamine tablets—commonly known as yaba—in the truck.

Later, the duo—identified as Mahar Ali and Robiul Hussain alias Rabiyal— was taken to the STF police station along with the seized drugs. A case was registered and finally late on Saturday night, they were arrested. The accused were produced before Bankshall Court on Sunday and were remanded in police custody till January 15.