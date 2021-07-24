One held for TMC worker's murder

KOLKATA: Police have arrested a man identified as Basudeb Das in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress worker Subhrajit Dutta in Nimta.

The accused was produced before the Barrackpore court. Das has been remanded in police custody for 14 days.

During probe, police learnt that Das—who is a close associate of Babulal Singh—was the main conspirator behind the murder.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Singh had asked him to plan the killing. Das was spotted in the CCTV footage.Dutta was killed on Wednesday night while he was returning from the local party office.

Near Banik more, he was shot five times. During the probe, cops came to know that on Wednesday afternoon, Dutta got involved in an altercation with Singh, who is a known miscreant of the area. Sources informed that several years ago Singh had borrowed a huge amount of money from Dutta, which the former was not returning. Singh is close to BJP leaders, sources said.