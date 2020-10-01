One held for spreading fake news on lockdown

Kolkata: A youth from Deganga in North 24-Parganas was arrested for allegedly spreading false information about lockdown.



Since the past few days a message went viral on social media claiming that again lockdown will be initiated across North 24-Parganas as the number of Covid cases are increasing. District Magistrate of North 24-Parganas, Chaitali Chakraborty on Tuesday informed that the administration is not aware of any such information and it has no future plan to reinitiate lockdown. She further advised people not to get swayed by rumour.

Later Chakraborty lodged a complaint against unknown people at the Barasat police station. Police after initiating a case tracked down the prime accused Sahidul Islam of Denganga who had created the message and circulated in on social media.