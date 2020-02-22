One held for murder of elderly in 2019

Kolkata: Police on Saturday unearthed the motive behind the murder of an elderly person at Karaya that had taken place eight months ago.



On June 5, 2019, Biswajit Basu, was murdered inside his house at Broad Street at Karaya.After the arrest of one Murshid Ali, investigating officers came to know that Basu was murdered as he stopped the accused from taking away valuables from his home. Murshid was arrested from South 24-Parganas on Friday night. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood when his daughter entered the house as the former was not taking up phone calls.

The police had initiated a probe and arrested Murshid by tracking a cell phone that went missing from the victim's house. The tracking of the phone helped the police to get hold of the accused and also to know the exact reason behind the incident.