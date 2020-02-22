One held for murder of elderly in 2019
Kolkata: Police on Saturday unearthed the motive behind the murder of an elderly person at Karaya that had taken place eight months ago.
On June 5, 2019, Biswajit Basu, was murdered inside his house at Broad Street at Karaya.After the arrest of one Murshid Ali, investigating officers came to know that Basu was murdered as he stopped the accused from taking away valuables from his home. Murshid was arrested from South 24-Parganas on Friday night. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood when his daughter entered the house as the former was not taking up phone calls.
The police had initiated a probe and arrested Murshid by tracking a cell phone that went missing from the victim's house. The tracking of the phone helped the police to get hold of the accused and also to know the exact reason behind the incident.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
1.3 billion Indians welcomed critical judicial verdicts: PM22 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Very soon, domicile law for J&K: Jitendra Singh22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gang-rape case, nephew22 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
India wali Irani: What Smriti says at foreign airports22 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT