One held for duping loan seekers using fake portals

kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly duping several people by creating a fake website of a financial service provider.



The accused, Shekhar Singh Ajad, was produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Friday and remanded in police custody for four days.

On January 4, an agent of the financial service provider lodged a complaint that someone had created a fake website of his company and duped several people.

When one of the victims of the fraudulent activity went to the office of the financial service provider, the incident came to light.

During a preliminary probe conducted by the financial service provider authority seven such people were found who had given money to obtain a loan online.

After they appealed for the loan, unknown persons had called them and asked loan seekers to deposit money styled as processing and other fees. After transferring the money claimed by the fraudster, he used to issue a fake approval letter.

But, no money was received by the applicants.

During the probe, police tracked down a mobile number and while tracing it, found its location in Joka area.

On Thursday evening, police conducted a raid at there and found that the accused, who is a software developer. While checking his computer, police found around 25 fake websites were designed by him. Among those, cops found that he had also forged the logo of 'Digital India' as well.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ajad is a native of Buxar in Bihar.