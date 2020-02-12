One held for assaulting woman cop during Book Fair

Kolkata: A person was arrested for assaulting a woman police personnel inside the Bidhannagar North Police station in connection to the pandemonium that occurred on Saturday at the 44th Kolkata International Book Fair.



During the probe, police identified a man Ajijur Rahman of New Town who was arrested on Tuesday night. Police sources claimed that Rahman is not a student.

Police are trying to identify the other accused persons who assaulted the police personnel. Police had earlier detained 34 students who were later released.

A group of students were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Janabarta' stall on the second last day of 44th Kolkata International Book Fair, when BJP workers obstructed the protest and a scuffle took place. When police intervened several police officials were reportedly manhandled.

However, police dismissed the claim of cops getting manhandled at the fair. All this happened after BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha reached the fair around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

After the incident police detained some of the agitating students and took them to

the control room at the Book Fair, who were taken to Bidhannagar North police station later.

When the other protestors went to Bidhannagar North police station, amidst the pandemonium, allegedly, a woman police constable was beaten up by the students.