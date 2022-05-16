One held after man shot dead in Domjur

KOLKATA: A man was shot dead at Domjur in Howrah on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Tapas Dolui, was shot five times by miscreants while he was going to market. Police have arrested a youth, who is one of the gang members which shot him.According to sources, Dolui, a resident of Malipara, Makardah in Domjur, was going to market around 8 am on Sunday. Suddenly a few miscreants, who were keeping an eye on Dolui's movement shot him five times from point blank range and fled. Dolui died on the spot.

Police during the initial probe, spotted a youth from a surveillance camera footage and nabbed him. Police suspect that it is a case of personal enmity. Though Dolui was doing a business of scrap metal, sources informed that he was involved in several anti-social activities. A few months ago he was arrested in connection with an Arms Act case. Dolui was bailed out on May 8 after a few terms of judicial custody. Probe is on.