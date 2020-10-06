One detained in connection to Manish Shukla murder case

Kolkata: A local trader from Titagarh area, Khurram, has been detained in connection with the murder of Manish Shukla on Monday night.



Sources said another person, who is allegedly involved in several criminal activities, faced marathon interrogation in this connection.



Furthermore, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has set up a joint Special Investigation Team to probe into the murder of Manish Shukla, and officers from the local police are also assisting the CID officers.



The old rivalry between Khurram and Shukla is well known to most people in Bhatpara and Titagarh. The police came to know that the name of Shukla had strongly cropped up in the murder of Khurram's father, who was a CPI(M) leader in the area.



The CID officers have repeatedly questioned Khurram on Monday after taking over the case.



At the same time the police also came to know about another miscreant, but the police are yet to be confirmed whether he was involved in the operation to kill Shukla. However, police are strongly suspecting his role in the passing of information regarding Shukla's movements on Sunday.

