One dead, another hurt after falling from roof of house

kolkata: A youth died and another was injured after they fell from the rooftop of a five storied building in Tiljala on Tuesday night.

According to sources, around 9:30 pm on Tuesday local residents of Tarikhana area in Tiljala heard something heavy falling on the ground. When they went to the

spot, they found two youths identified as Mithun Das and Pappu Ram were crying in pain. Immediately the duo was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where Das was declared brought dead. Ram has been admitted with critical injuries.

Cops came to know that on Tuesday night Das and Ram were consuming liquor on the roof of the building from where they fell. Though police suspect that they

fell down accidentally, family members of Das are alleging that Ram deliberately pushed him. Meanwhile, probe is on.