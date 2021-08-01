One dead after roof of building collapses

KOLKATA: A middle-aged woman was killed when the portion of a roof of an old single-storied building on Bondel Road collapsed on Sunday afternoon.



The injured identified as Jasbinder Kaur was taken to SSKM hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police said a portion of the roof of the building caved in around 2 pm. Upon hearing a loud gong, locals went to the spot and found Kaur trapped inside the debris. The police along with the disaster management team of Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC) went to the site and extricated the woman who fell unconscious. She was taken to SSKM hospital where she was declared dead.

This was the sixth case of building collapse in the city in the past 10 days. One person has been killed and five others injured in these incidents. Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said despite repeated requests the civic authorities had failed to convince the owners of old buildings to repair the structures.

The civic authorities have sent notices to at least 100 owners of severely dilapidated buildings and requested them to vacate the premises immediately.