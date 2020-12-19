One dead, 4 injured after truck rams into auto rickshaws

Kolkata: A person died and another four sustained injuries on Friday afternoon after a cement-laden truck hit 3 auto rickshaws in Thakurpukur.

According to locals, the truck was moving towards Behala from Amtala. Near the Thakurpukur 3A bus terminus on Diamond Harbour Road, the driver lost control and rammed into three auto rickshaws, which were parked at the stand.

As a result, five persons, including 3 auto rickshaw drivers and 2 pedestrians, suffered injuries.

While the auto drivers were rushed to a local nursing home, the other two persons were taken to SSKM hospital where one of them—identified as Nimai Mondal (78)—was declared brought dead. The other person was admitted with critical injuries. Two auto rickshaw drivers were discharged and the other one was shifted to SSKM hospital.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. Police seized the truck and initiated a case against the driver.