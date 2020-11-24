One dead, 4 hurt in 2 separate accidents

Kolkata: A person died and 4 others sustained injuries in 2 separate accidents in the city on Monday.



The first incident took place in Beliaghata area around 7:40 am. Two persons, identified as Rabin Dhara (43) and Sima Rakasan, were crossing the Beliaghata Main Road near Ragini cinema hall when a speeding SUV hit them. Traffic cops rushed the duo to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where Dhara was declared brought dead. Rakasan was shifted to ESI hospital in maniktala with multiple injuries.

The second incident took place near Hastings crossing around 12:30 pm on Monday. A loaded truck lost control and rammed into a small goods vehicle.

The goods vehicle then hit the front side of a hatchback car, which slid to the opposite direction and was again hit by a bus. The car hit another car on its front side.

The truck's driver fled from the spot. The drivers and occupants of the both the cars and the small goods vehicle and a youth standing on the footrest of the bus sustained injuries.

While others were discharged after treatment, the youth—identified as Yasin Khan, who had suffered serious injuries on the legs, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital.