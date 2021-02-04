One dead, 20 hurt in head-on collision between bus & truck

Kolkata: A woman died and about 20 others sustained injuries after a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Chandipur in East Midnapore on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, a tourist bus heading towards Nandakumar collided with a Digha-bound truck at Gargram area in Chandipur. Locals claimed that the drivers failed to see the vehicles due to fog. It has been alleged that both the vehicles were moving at a high speed. Some locals alleged that the bus was trying to overtake a car. The passengers were rushed to a local hospital, from where 11 injured persons were shifted to Tamluk Sub-divisional hospital. Later, one of them, identified as Samia Biwi (32), succumbed to her injuries. Among the injured, four persons including the bus driver are still critical.