One dead, 14 hurt in Malda road mishap
kolkata: A 58-year-old man was killed and 14 others were injured on Thursday after their vehicle rammed into a roadside tree in West Bengal's Malda district, police said.
The accident occurred around 9.30 am in the Dangapara area under Majhra gram panchayat after the driver lost control over the passenger vehicle and it crashed into a roadside tree, said a senior officer of the Gazole Police Station.
The vehicle was going to Gazole from the Pakua area when the accident took place.
The deceased was identified as Sushil Mahato, a resident of Majhra, the officer said. All the injured people were taken to Gazole Grameen Hospital for treatment, and eight of them were referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, he said.They are residents of various areas under the Bamongola Police Station limits.The body of Mahato was sent for post-mortem examination.
