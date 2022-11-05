One Covid fatality reported in last 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection again jumped on Saturday with 43 new cases being detected in the state.



On Friday, the number of daily cases was registered at 21 while on Thursday the figure stood at 39 and 34 on Wednesday.

One Covid death was registered in the state on Saturday while on Friday no Covid death was reported. One Covid death was reported in the state on Thursday.

The Covid positivity rate on Saturday jumped to 0.74 per cent from what stood at 0.37 per cent.

The figure stood at 0.65 per cent on Thursday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,530 Covid deaths so far.