One call away: Abhishek starts initiative to address grievances

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee is now just a call away from the people under his constituency in Diamond Harbour as he introduces 'Ek Daake Abhishek' initiative on Saturday making a pledge to redress each and every issue that is taken up with him.



The MP said that he took inspiration for the initiative from the 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme that was started by TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who introduced it for the people to articulate their grievances/suggestions.

Abhishek who is also the national general secretary of the party said that people from his constituency can also send suggestions. Names and identities of the callers will not be divulged if they don't want to, Banerjee assured while addressing a public gathering in Diamond Harbour. The initiative had seen unprecedented success with Banerjee addressing various issues.

"Today, inspired by my leader @MamataOfficial's flagship initiative, I am launching Ek Daake Abhishek for the people of Diamond Harbour constituency. Through this helpline, you can directly reach out to me at 78877 78877 with any of your concerns and suggestions," Abhishek tweeted.

While addressing the gathering, Banerjee on Saturday said that his team members will examine every issue brought to their notice. If anyone complaints with any local issues then his/her identity will not be made public, he added.

Later in the day, Banerjee reiterated in his Twitter handle: "As your representative, I promise to redress every concern that is raised and incorporate every feedback that is shared. Your honest suggestions will help take Diamond Harbour to greater heights. Together, we will build a model constituency for the rest of India!"

It may be mentioned that his 'Diamond Harbour' model set an example before the state as to how the Covid infection can be brought under control within a short span of time. TMC has also been strengthening its organisation ahead of the Panchayat polls with emphasis being given on public outreach drives.

He also presented an account on the development works that had been carried out by TMC in Diamond Harbour and other assembly constituencies falling under his Parliament Constituency. He has also completed 8 years as a parliamentarian. "I completed 8 years as a parliamentarian today. I am grateful, overjoyed & indebted. Diamond Harbour has given me everything from love and support to strength and courage. I humbly present 'Nishobdo Biplab', a homage to the silent revolution that I wish to bring to my constituency," he stated as he launched the book.