One arrested with 4 firearms & fake notes

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested a man from APC Road near Sealdah on Friday morning and seized four firearms along with 100 rounds of bullets.



He was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court on Friday and remanded to police custody till November 11.

According to sources, STF officials were keeping a strict vigil near the ESI hospital in Sealdah. Around 10:55 am, the suspect, identified as Joy Chowdhury of New Alipore, was spotted by the source.

Soon, Chowdhury was surrounded by the STF personnel. While searching his bag, police found four firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols and one countr-made single shot pistol along with 100 rounds of 7mm bullets. Police also found counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 16,000.

He was immediately taken to the STF police station in Lalbazar, where a case was registered against him, following which he was arrested.

It may be mentioned that about a month ago STF of Kolkata Police nabbed four persons and seized seven unfinished pistols and a carbine along with 100 pieces of counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination from Sinthi area.