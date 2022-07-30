One arrested in Kalimpong taxi driver murder case

Darjeeling: The Kalimpong police got a major breakthrough in the taxi driver murder case with an arrest on Friday.



Sanjay Ghoosh, Inspector-in-charge of the Kalimpong police station, stated that main accused Arun Dukpa was nabbed while he was trying to flee to Dooars via Gorubathan. "We had information that he was trying to flee from Kolbung-Kolakham to Dooars via Gorubathan. He was netted in a naka check (surprise check) set up by the Kalimpong district police. He will be produced to court in Kalimpong on Saturday. He has been charged under Section 302 (murder.) We will pray for police remand," stated Ghosh.

Incidentally on July 25, 32-year-old Bibo Mizar had gone to Lava, 30 km from Kalimpong town, to drop a passenger and gone incommunicado.

"On July 26, an abandoned vehicle was found at the Lava Bypass. Below the road, the body of Bibo Mizar was recovered with a stab injury. Based on an FIR lodged by his elder brother Roshan Mizar a case had been started," stated the Inspector-in-charge.

"CCTV footage were examined and sources were engaged. Finally the accused was arrested. The 25-year-old Dukpa is from Delhi and had come to Kolbung-Kolkham, 15 km from Lava to his in-laws. He has been staying there," stated the IC.

The accused has admitted to the crime. The murder weapon, a dagger, has also been recovered. It will be sent to the forensic lab. Sources state that the accused had hired the vehicle to be driven to Lava on July 26 morning. Mizar had agreed to a fare of Rs 1,500 but had asked for Rs 1,700 on reaching the destination. A heated altercation had ensued and then Dukpa had allegedly stabbed him. "The investigation is in its primary stage and we are corroborating Dukpa's statements. Primary investigations reveal that Dukpa was alone in the vehicle. We are investigating whether others are also involved or not," added Ghosh. Dukpa's nephew is being questioned as well, state sources.