One arrested for twin murder in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: The Kalimpong police managed to crack the twin murder case that had occurred on December 28 last time in record time, with the arrest of a 31-year-old.

The twin murders had occurred at 3rd Mile, Tashiding in Kalimpong. Local residents saw the bodies of 65-year-old Kharga Bahadur Chettri and his wife 45-year-old Vishnu Chettri lying on the floor of their house.

"The police arrested one Krishna Pradhan at Tanka of 3rd Mile, Lower Tashiding. Charged with murder, he was produced at the Kalimpong court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for 7 days," stated HK Pai, SP, Kalimpong. Pradhan is a drug addict and did not have a fixed job. On December 26, he had disclosed plans of carrying out robbery at Tashiding to his associates. They did not agree. On the same night he entered the Chettri household and killed the couple. He also looted cash and valuables.