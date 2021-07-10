One arrested for twin murder in Kalimpong

DARJEELING: One person, identified as Raj Kumar Subba, was remanded in police custody on Friday for three days for allegedly killing two plumbers following an altercation.



Three plumbers—Ranjit Biswas (31) Choton Sarkar (26) and Sanjay Biswas (24) used to stay in a rented house at Varsua under Teesta Police Station limits in Kalimpong. On Thursday evening, the three along with the landlord Prabal Pradhan and his friend Raj Kumar Subba were sitting together and chatting.

"Around 9:30pm, an altercation broke out. Subba took out a knife and attacked the others. In the attack, Ranjit Biswas and Choton Sarkar lost their lives. Pradhan, who was grievously injured along with Sanjay Biswas, were rushed to the Kalimpong Hospital. They are under treatment at the hospital," stated Binod Chettri, DSP, Kalimpong.

An FIR was lodged. Subba was arrested by the police. The murder weapon had also been seized. The accused was charged under sections 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon), 302 (murder) 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court in Kalimpong on Friday. The deceased plumbers hailed from Hatiadanga, Jalpaiguri.