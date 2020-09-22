One arrested for stabbing youth in Regent Park area

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly stabbed by another over an old dispute that cropped up on the day of Viswakarma Puja in Regent Park.



According to the police, on Sunday afternoon at around 2:30 pm, Sushanta Dey of Itakhola in Regent Park area, who is a driver, was going somewhere in a car. It is alleged that another youth from his vicinity, identified as Raj Kumar Munshi, stopped his car mid-way and started abusing him. When Dey protested, Munshi allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon and fled the spot. Seeing Dey in such a state, locals informed Regent Park police station. The police then rushed the injured youth to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted.

After Dey became stable, he told the police about Munshi and claimed that on the day of Viswakarma Puja, trouble cropped up between two groups following which Munshi allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. After Dey's statement was recorded, police went to Munshi's house and found he had already fled. Later at around 10 pm on Sunday, Munshi was arrested from his hideout.

Police are trying to find out about the dispute as the motive is not clear yet. Dey may be questioned as soon as he gets well and discharged from the hospital.