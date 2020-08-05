One arrested for online fraud worth Rs 3.21 crore

Kolkata: A youth was arrested from his house in Sodepur on Monday night for allegedly transferring huge amount of money from a woman's bank account by fraudulent means.



According to police, on July 30, Regional Manager of a private bank having its office in Sector V, lodged a

complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station against an unknown

person.

As per the complaint on July 25, around Rs 3.21 crore was withdrawn from the

bank account of Jayasree

Sekar of Gopalpuram in

Chennai. While a good amount of money was withdrawn using an ATM cum debit card,

Rs 1.40 crore was deposited in three different bank

accounts registered in the said bank's VIP Road branch in Kaikhali area.

Though the bank accounts were registered in different names, addresses of those were the same.

During inquiry, the bank authority found that the mobile number and e-mail id of Sekar which were registered with the bank was changed to a new mobile number and a new e-mail id between July 16

and 17.

On July 20 a request was placed with the bank using

the new mobile number to issue a new debit card which was handed over to an unknown person on July 24.

When the bank authority asked Sekar about the transactions and the requests

made, she told them that no such requests were placed by her.

Later the bank authority lodged a complaint following which a case was initiated.

After a thorough investigation, cops on Monday night arrested the prime accused of the case identified as Samiran Saha. Police are further probing the case to find out whether he has any associates.