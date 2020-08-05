One arrested for online fraud worth Rs 3.21 crore
Kolkata: A youth was arrested from his house in Sodepur on Monday night for allegedly transferring huge amount of money from a woman's bank account by fraudulent means.
According to police, on July 30, Regional Manager of a private bank having its office in Sector V, lodged a
complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station against an unknown
person.
As per the complaint on July 25, around Rs 3.21 crore was withdrawn from the
bank account of Jayasree
Sekar of Gopalpuram in
Chennai. While a good amount of money was withdrawn using an ATM cum debit card,
Rs 1.40 crore was deposited in three different bank
accounts registered in the said bank's VIP Road branch in Kaikhali area.
Though the bank accounts were registered in different names, addresses of those were the same.
During inquiry, the bank authority found that the mobile number and e-mail id of Sekar which were registered with the bank was changed to a new mobile number and a new e-mail id between July 16
and 17.
On July 20 a request was placed with the bank using
the new mobile number to issue a new debit card which was handed over to an unknown person on July 24.
When the bank authority asked Sekar about the transactions and the requests
made, she told them that no such requests were placed by her.
Later the bank authority lodged a complaint following which a case was initiated.
After a thorough investigation, cops on Monday night arrested the prime accused of the case identified as Samiran Saha. Police are further probing the case to find out whether he has any associates.