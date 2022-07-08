One arrested for duping people over arranging blood

kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising to arrange blood and plasma for patients against a good amount of money and forging the blood requisition slip and blood credit cards on Wednesday night.



On Wednesday, Swapan Saren, Director of Institute of Blood Transfusion Medicine and Immune Haematology, earlier Maniktala Blood Bank lodged a complaint at the Maniktala police station against a youth identified as Anupam Bhattacharjee alleging that at night of June 30, the accused person and a few others hatched a criminal conspiracy and produced fake blood requisition slips to the blood bank along with cards of voluntary blood donours in order to withdraw a few units of blood and plasma.

The authority has come to know that the youth had taken money from several people promising them to provide blood and plasma for

their patients.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Saren, a case was registered against Bhattacharjee and he was arrested.

Police have seized a few packets of plasma along with forged seals and requisition related documents from his possession. Cops are yet to find out whether a big racket is operating by promising to arrange blood. Bhattacharjee is getting grilled by the cops to find out other people involved in the crime. Probe is underway.