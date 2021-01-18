One arrested for attempt of murder, robbery

Kolkata: A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a person over some previous enmity late on Saturday night from



Sealdah area.

Police claimed that late on Tuesday night, around 2:20 am, a 45-year-old man identified as Lalbabu Yadav was found lying unconscious near the exit gate of Kolkata Police headquarter Lalbazar.

Police personnel spotted him and rushed Yadav to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted. Later after his health condition improved, Yadav told the cops that a youth identified as Md Selim stabbed him with a razor in front of Ghanteswar mandir on B B Ganguly street under jurisdiction of Muchipara police station and snatched away his mobile phone along with Rs 18,000. A case was registered at the Muchipara police station on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.

During probe police traced Selim on the basis of source information near the NRS Medical College and hospital on Saturday night and nabbed him. During interrogation Selim confessed that he had stabbed Yadav and snatched away the mobile phone only. But he denied to have taken any money.

Selim also told the cops that he knew Yadav as Mangal and had a scuffle with him a few days ago on Prem Chand Boral street in Bowbazar area. Over the issue a personal grudge was developed. Late on Tuesday night around 1:30 am, when he was roaming around Madan Dutta Lane near the Ghanteswar mandir, Selim saw Yadav and attacked him. However police are trying to be sure about the allegation of snatching away the money. Cops will again interrogate both the accused and the complainant to solve the case.